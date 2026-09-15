Rainfall to continue across Odisha for next five days, Yellow warning issued for 14 districts

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Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD)has predicted that rain will continue across Odisha for the next five days.

Odisha received heavy rainfall due to the monsoon passing through the state, coupled with an active cyclonic circulation over the northwest Bay of Bengal and the North Odisha coast.

Under it’s influence, several district of the state will likely receive light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds.

According to IMD, a yellow alert has been issued for 14 districts for heavy rainfall in North and coastal Odisha. Those districts include —including Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Khordha, Puri, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati and Sundargarh. These districts are predicted to receive rainfall from September 16 to 20.

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Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall.

The weather department has issued a yellow alert for 20 districts for tomorrow. Rainfall activity is expected to continue across several parts of the state.

Several areas may also experience thunderstorms and lightning along with rainfall. Some areas might experience gusty winds with 30 to 40 kmph speed during thunderstorms, according to the weather department.

On Monday, the state’s highest temperature of 35.6 degrees Celsius was recorded in Cuttack, while the lowest temperature of 20 degrees Celsius was recorded in Boudh. The Meteorological Department has stated that the impact of rainfall will continue in the state over the next few days.