Rainfall in Odisha to increase yet again as IMD predicts fresh low pressure area by August 22

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Bhubaneswar: Rainfall in Odisha is likely to increase yet again as the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a fresh low pressure area over the Bat of Bengal by August 22.

Currently there is no direct impact of any weather regulator on Odisha, but the amount of rainfall will increase from tomorrow, informed the weather department.

The IMD has issued yellow warning for four districts for the next 24 hours while predicting light to moderate rainfall at some places in Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak and Baleswar districts. Besides, it has issued a yellow warning for 14 districts tomorrow.

Check day-wise warnings of IMD for next five days:

Day 1 (Valid upto 8.30 AM of August 21):

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Kendujhar, and Mayurbhanj.

Day 2 (Valid from 8.30 AM of August 21 to 8.30 AM of August 22):

YELLOW WARNING: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundaragada, Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghapur, Kataka, Sundaragada, Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khordha, and Nayagada.

Day 3 (Valid from 8.30 AM of August 22 to 8.30 AM of August 23):

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YELLOW WARNING: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Baleshwar, Sundaragada, Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghapur, Kataka, Sundaragada, Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khordha, and Nayagada.

Day 4 (Valid from 8.30 AM of August 23 to 8.30 AM of August 24):

ORANGE WARNING: Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the district of Kendujhar and Mayurbhanj.

YELLOW WARNING: Heavy Rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Sundaragada, Debagada, Anugola, Dhenkanal.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghapur, Kataka, Sundaragada, Jharsuguda, Baragada, Sambalpur, Debagada, Anugola, Dhenkanal, Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khordha, and Nayagada.

Day 5 (Valid from 8.30 AM of August 24 to 8.30 AM of August 25):

YELLOW WARNING: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundaragada, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Kendujhar, and Mayurbhanj.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghapur, Kataka, Sundaragada, Jharsuguda, Baragada, Sambalpur, Debagada, Anugola, Dhenkanal, Kendujhar, and Mayurbhanj.

Day 6 (Valid from 8.30 AM of August 25 to 8.30 AM of August 26):

YELLOW WARNING: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundaragada, Kendujhar, and Mayurbhanj.

Day 7 (Valid from 8.30 AM of August 26 to 8.30 AM of August 27):

YELLOW WARNING: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Kendujhar, and Mayurbhanj.

Also Read: Schools And Colleges Closed In Four Districts Today As Heavy Rain Persists Across Odisha