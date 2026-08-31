Rain to intensify in Odisha as low pressure moves west, red warning issued for this district

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Bhubaneswar: Low-pressure system moving west towards Odisha has worsened the chances of rain over the state, with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting heavy to very heavy downpours over large areas of the state.

The western parts of Odisha are expected to be worst hit, with a few places possibly receiving extremely heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, Baragada has been put under a Red Warning by the IMD, predicting that more than 20 cm of rain may be recorded at one or two places today.

Similarly, ten districts have been put under an Orange Warning. These include Sundaragada, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Debagada, Anugola, Kendujhar, Subarnapur, Nuapada, Balangir and Kalahandi. Heavy to very heavy rainfall ranging between 12 cm and 20 cm may be received in some places.

The Yellow warning has been sounded for nine districts including Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj, Boudh, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur and Rayagada – that may receive 7 cm to 11 cm of heavy rain.

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The low-pressure system is all set to bring with it another spell of wet weather over Odisha. This spells would also see thunderstorm and lightning strike across many districts. Winds with speeds of about 40-50 kmph may also lash certain districts of the state.

Those residing in the listed warning districts are cautioned to exercise maximum care and avoid areas susceptible to flooding, waterlogging and lightning strikes.

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