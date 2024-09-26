Rain to continue for 2 more days, yellow alert issued for 5 Odisha districts for heavy rain, watch

Bhubaneswar: The rain that is going on in Odisha will continue for another two days. The Bhubaneswar MeT Department has predicted that the rain will continue for the next two days.

It is raining everywhere in the State. At many places it is raining with thunder and lightning.

The low pressure created in the west-central and adjacent north-west Bay of Bengal has moved towards the west-central west and has become more condensed and turned into a low pressure.

Along with this, a cyclone is active in South Chhattisgarh and adjoining areas. As a result, it is raining in the coastal areas of Odisha. Along with this, South West Monsoon is also active in the State.

Yellow alert has been issued for 5 Odisha districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Sundergarh for heavy rain today.

Even though the amount of rain will decrease from 27th, thundershowers will continue. Especially coastal Odisha and north and south interior Odisha will experience rain with thunder and lightning. The rain will continue till October 2.

Watch the video here: