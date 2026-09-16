Rain to continue across Odisha under influence of cyclonic circulation

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Rain activity has resumed in Odisha, with parts of the state likely to get rain in the next couple of days.

It is due to a cyclonic circulation persisting over the northwest Bay of Bengal and the adjoining North Odisha coast, the India Meteorological Department said.

The IMD forecast rain and thunderstorms in some parts of the state.

The weather forecast indicated that North and coastal Odisha were expected to get rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds.

Certain districts, including Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Kendrapara, are being monitored.

Advertisement

IMD predicts winds of about 30-40 kmph and lightning during the storm.

The weather system has already brought rain to some areas of the state. Bhadrak got 18 mm of rain in the 24 hours as per IMD figures.

Meanwhile, Kataka recorded the state’s highest temperature of 35.6°C on Monday, according to IMD data for the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack region.

Residents have been advised to monitor weather updates and take shelter indoors during thunderstorms and lightning, particularly when gusty winds accompany the weather system.