Rain Pauses In Odisha, But Yellow Alert Issued for 21 Districts as Heavy Rain Likely From tomorrow

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Odisha is getting a brief respite from rain today, but the wet weather is set to return soon. The Meteorological Department has forecast widespread rain across the state from August 2 to August 6.

A yellow warning has been issued for 21 districts for the next 24 hours due to possible thunderstorms and gusty winds.

The districts under alert include Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Ganjam, Gajapati, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Khordha, Puri, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore and others.

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These areas are likely to experience thunderstorms with lightning and winds gusting at 30-40 kmph.

The low-pressure system that was over Odisha has now dissipated. Still, light to moderate rain is expected at a few places. According to the IMD, heavy rainfall is likely in some districts of south and western Odisha between Wednesday night and Thursday morning. However, no major rainfall is expected on Thursday, with only light to moderate showers in many areas.

The weather department also said that rainfall intensity is likely to decrease from Friday onwards.