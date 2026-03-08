Rain likely till tomorrow in Odisha due to cyclonic circulation; orange warning for 4 districts

Bhubaneswar: The temperature is likely to decrease in Odisha as rainfall is expected till tomorrow under the influence of an active cyclonic circulation over the state.

According to weather officials, several districts may experience rain accompanied by thunder and lightning until tomorrow. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in four districts today.

An Orange Warning has been issued for Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, and Balasore districts in Odisha. These areas may witness thunderstorms, lightning, and rainfall along with gusty winds blowing at speeds of 40 to 50 km per hour.

Meanwhile, a Yellow Warning has been issued for 22 districts in the state for today.

On March 9, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning is likely in Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, and Bhadrak districts, while the weather is expected to remain dry in other parts of the state.

The Meteorological Department has forecast that dry weather conditions will return across the state from March 10 onwards.