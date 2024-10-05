Rain likely in Odisha for next 7 days, as low pressure occurs over BoB

Bhubaneswar: Low pressure in North Bay of Bengal and its surrounding areas. Light to moderate rainfall will occur in the state for the next seven days.

However till 14 the weather will be mostly dry with rain at some places. Weather department informed that light to moderate rain will continue in Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Bhadrak, Balswar Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar.

Similarly, rain is likely to occur in Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Bhadrak, Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts today. The weather department has predicted that there is no significant effect of rain, but there is a possibility of rain after October 10.

Also, due to the delay in the removal of monsoon, the amount of moisture is increasing. The fruit is bursting with intense heat. The department has estimated that there will be a reduction in rainfall in the state. Further detailed reports awaited.