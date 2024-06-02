Rain lashes Twin City, 5 people along with 32 herds of cattle killed in lightning strikes in different places in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The residents of the Twin City of Odisha –Cuttack and Bhubaneswar- got much awaited relief from the prevailing scorching heatwave as rain lashed this evening.

As predicted by the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Nor’wester (Kala Baisakhi) rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning occurred in different parts of the State including Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.

However, lightning strikes reportedly killed at least five people and 32 cows in different places of the State amid heavy rain today.

In a fist such incident, two youths were killed at Gandhi Chowk of Sanakhemundi area of Ganjam district after lightning struck them when they were standing under a tree following a heavy rain in the area. Both of them were working in a Meena Bazaar and took shelter under the tree following rainfall. The deceased have been identified as Dugula Pradhan of Nirakarpur area in Khurda district and Sanyasi Sahoo aka Santunu of Palasara area of Ganjam district.

Likewise, a 35-year-old woman named Amrita Pradhan died after being struck by lightning while she was taking shelter under a tree at Katingia village under Raikia police station limits of Kandhamal district. The mishap took place while she had gone to graze goats this afternoon.

In the third such case, another man named Sanjay Gauda of Chanduli village under Hinjili Police station of Ganjam district died after lightning struck him this evening.

Lightning strike also killed one Lambadhara Panigrahi of Nuagaon in Badagada police station area. He was struck by the lightning while working in the agricultural field

As many as 32 herds of cattle, 20 at Dhepagaon village in Gudari Tehsil of Rayagada district and 12 in Narayanpatna area of Koraput district, also died after being struck by the lightning today.