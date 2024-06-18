Rain lashes temple city of Bhubaneswar, brings relief from sweltering heat

Odisha
Rain lashes Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Rains lashed the Capital city of Bhubaneswar on Tuesday afternoon, bringing much needed relief from the sweltering heat. The residents of Bhubaneswar, got the much awaited relief from the scorching heat as rain lashed this afternoon.

As predicted by the regional Centre of the IMD in Bhubaneswar, lightning and light to moderate rain occurred in twin city for around one hour cooling the entire area. Waterlogging were also seen at different areas of Bhubaneswar following the heavy rainfall.

Progress of monsoon seems to have stopped in Odisha, no respite from heat and humidity for the next two days says the weather department. Instead of pre-monsoon rain, there is severe heat and humidity in the state of Odisha. The month of June almost over, still there have been no monsoon rains. Monsoon has entered South Odisha, but there is no sign of further extension.

The people of the state are sweltering in severe heat. For two more days, there is information about the continued heat in coastal Odisha. For today, the weather department had issued a warning for thunderstorms in Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati.

