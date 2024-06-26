Rain lashes capital city of Bhubaneswar, brings relief from severe humidity: WATCH

Bhubaneswar: Rains lashed the capital city of Bhubaneswar on Wednesday afternoon, bringing much needed relief from the sweltering humidity. The residents of Bhubaneswar, got the much awaited relief from the scorching heat as rain lashed this afternoon.

As predicted by the regional Centre of the IMD in Bhubaneswar, lightning and light to moderate rain occurred in twin city for around one hour cooling the entire area. Waterlogging were also seen at different areas of Bhubaneswar following the heavy rainfall.

It is worth mentioning here that rain in Odisha has been predicted for the next five days due to the formation of a cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal. Rain will continue in the state of Odisha said the MeT.

As a result of the cyclonic circulation in Bay of Bengal, there is a possibility of heavy rain in the state from today that is June 26 to June 29. The Meteorological Department has not clarified anything about whether there will be low pressure due to the impact of the cyclone. This is the first cyclone after the monsoon hit the state. As a result, it will continue to rain in Bhubaneswar for the next five days.

In the next 24 hours there is a possibility of rain and lightning in some places, especially in Ganjam, Gajapati, Sundargarh, Rayagada. Similarly, heavy to very heavy rain is likely in Sambalpur and Bargarh.

Further is is worth mentioning that, the effect of rain will be more in South Odisha on June 27. Rain is also likely in Kandhamal, Koraput, Angul, Khurda, Keonjhar districts. There may be rain in various places on June 29. Till now, 42 percent rainfall has occurred in Mayurbhanj, Bolangir, Balasore, Puri districts.

