Rain in Odisha to continue till September 26 due to low pressure in BoB

By Sudeshna Panda
Rain in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The regional center of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued warning about rain in Odisha till September 26. Yellow warning for lightning and rain in Odisha has been issued.

According to the weather department, the lightning and rainfall activity will continue till September 26. A yellow warning for heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) has been issued. It is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Balasore, Bhadrak, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri.

Heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Kalahandi and Nabarangpur on September 27, said reports.

Heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) on September 28 is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput/ Nabarangpur, Kalahandi/ Nuapada/ Balangir, and Bargarh.

Also Read: IMD issues yellow warnings for lightning and rain in Odisha for 5 days
You might also like

Anganwadi didi in Baliguda attacked by male friend on head with scissors!

Free chicken pokada amid bird flu fears draws huge crowd in Puri; Watch

Crime Branch likely to conduct polygraph and brain mapping tests on suspended cops…

Scientific survey of Puri Srimandir Ratna Bhandar concludes, final reports soon 