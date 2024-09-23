Rain in Odisha to continue till September 26 due to low pressure in BoB

Bhubaneswar: The regional center of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued warning about rain in Odisha till September 26. Yellow warning for lightning and rain in Odisha has been issued.

According to the weather department, the lightning and rainfall activity will continue till September 26. A yellow warning for heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) has been issued. It is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Balasore, Bhadrak, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri.

Heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Kalahandi and Nabarangpur on September 27, said reports.

Heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) on September 28 is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput/ Nabarangpur, Kalahandi/ Nuapada/ Balangir, and Bargarh.

