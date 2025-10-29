Rain in Odisha to continue till November 1, check details

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today predicted that rainfall in Odisha will continue for another three days.

According to the weather department, heavy rainfall very likely to occur in parts of the State as it has sounded yellow warnings for the same.

Check the day-wise weather warnings of IMD:

Day 1 (Valid upto 8.30 AM of October 30):

YELLOW WARNING: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places in the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Bhadrak, Balasore, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh, and Nabarangpur.

Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with Surface wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput and Malkangiri.

Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with Surface wind speed reaching 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nawarangpur, Rayagada, Kalahandi, and Gajapati.

Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with Gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Bolangir, and Kandhamal.

Day 2 (Valid from 8.30 AM of October 30 to 8.30 AM of October 31):

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj.

Day 3 (Valid from 8.30 AM of October 31 to 8.30 AM of November 1):

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Sundargarh, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj.

