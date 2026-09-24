Rain in Odisha to continue for three more days as IMD issues red and yellow warnings

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Bhubaneswar: Rainfall in Odisha will continue for three more days, predicted the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and issued red and yellow warnings.

The weather department issued the red warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall over three districts – Kalahandi, Nawarangpur, Koraput – till 8.30 AM of September 25.

Check day-wise warnings of IMD:

Day 1 (Valid upto 8.30 AM of September 25):

RED WARNING: Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at one or two places very likely to occur over the districts of Kalahandi, Nawarangpur, Koraput.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 50-60 kmph) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Kalahandi, Nawarangpur, Koraput.

ORANGE WARNING: Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nuapada, Balangir, Kandhamala, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Ganjam.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 50-60 kmph) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nuapada, Balangir, Kandhamala, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Ganjam.

YELLOW WARNING: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghapur, Kataka, Baragada, Debagada, Anugola, Dhenkanal, Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj, Subarnapur, Boudh, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khordha, Nayagada.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 40-50 kmph) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghapur, Kataka, Baragada, Debagada, Anugola, Dhenkanal, Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj, Subarnapur, Boudh, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khordha, Nayagada.

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Day 2 (Valid from 8.30 AM of September 25 to 8.30 AM of September 26):

ORANGE WARNING: Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nuapada.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 40-50 kmph) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nuapada.

YELLOW WARNING: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundaragada, Jharsuguda, Baragada, Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj, Balangir, Kalahandi, Nawarangpur, Koraput, Malkangiri.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundaragada, Jharsuguda, Baragada, Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj, Balangir, Kalahandi, Nawarangpur, Koraput, Malkangiri.

Day 3 (Valid from 8.30 AM of September 26 to 8.30 AM of September 27):

YELLOW WARNING: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Baragada, Nuapada.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Baragada, Nuapada.