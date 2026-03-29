Rain in Odisha to continue for five more days, check IMD’s day-wise prediction

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Bhubaneswar: Rainfall in Odisha will continue for five more days, predicted the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today.

According to IMD, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur till April 3.

The weather department also issued yellow warning while giving the following day-wise prediction:

Day 1 (Valid upto 8.30 AM of March 30):

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Koraput and Malkangiri.

Light to Moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Boudh, Kandhamal, Koraput, Malkangiri, and Rayagada and dry weather likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 2 (Valid from 8.30 AM of March 30 to 8.30 AM of March 31):

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Koraput, and Malkangiri.

Light to Moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, and Malkangiri and dry weather likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

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Day 3 (Valid from 8.30 AM of March 31 to 8.30 AM of April 1):

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 40-50 kmph) very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Mayurbhanj,Keonjhar, Balasore, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, and Gajapati.

Light to Moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of South Odisha, at one or two places over the districts of North Odisha.

Day 4 (Valid from 8.30 AM of April 1 to 8.30 AM of April 2):

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, and Gajapati.

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, and Gajapati and dry weather likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 5 (Valid from 8.30 AM of April 2 to 8.30 AM of April 3):

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, and Nabarangpur.

Light to Moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, and Malkangiri and dry weather likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Also Read: IMD Issues Orange And Yellow Warnings As Odisha Is Expected To Receive Rain For Seven More Days