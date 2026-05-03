Rain in Odisha to continue, check day and district-wise warnings

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that rain in Odisha will continue for another seven days.

According to the weather department, several districts of the state will witness light to moderate rain or thunderstorm till May 10. Check the following day and district-wise warnings of the weather department.

Day 1 (Valid upto 8.30 AM of May 4):

ORANGE WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 50-60 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada and Nabarangpur.

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 40-50 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Sundergarh, Deogarh, Angul and Dhenkanal.

Light to Moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal and dry weather likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 2 (Valid from 8.30 AM of May 4 to 8.30 AM of May 5):

ORANGE WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 50-60 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundergarh, Nabarangpur, Koraput, Kalahandi and Rayagada. Hailstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore and Rayagada.

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 40-50 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Sonepur, Boudh, Kandhamal, Nuapada, Balangir and Malkangiri.

Light to Moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur and at one or two places over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 3 (Valid from 8.30 AM of May 5 to 8.30 AM of May 6):

ORANGE WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, hailstorm and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 50-60 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Sundergarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore and Jharsuguda.

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 40-50 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Bargarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri.

Light to Moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur and at one or two places over the rest districts of Odisha.

Advertisement

Day 4 (Valid from 8.30 AM of May 6 to 8.30 AM of May 7):

ORANGE WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 50-60 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Gajapati and Ganjam.

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 40-50 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri and Sundergarh.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh and Bargarh.

Light to Moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Mayurbhanj, and Keonjhar and at one or two places over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 5 (Valid from 8.30 AM of May 7 to 8.30 AM of May 8):

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Koraput, Kandhamal, Kalahandi and Nabarangpur.

Light to Moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Koraput, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur and dry weather likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 6 (Valid from 8.30 AM of May 8 to 8.30 AM of May 9):

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Sundergarh, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam and Nabarangpur.

Light to Moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundergarh, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Nabarangpur and dry weather likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 7 (Valid from 8.30 AM of May 9 to 8.30 AM of May 10):

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Rayagada and Koraput.

Light to Moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Balasore, Bhadrak and dry weather likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.