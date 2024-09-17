Rain in Odisha likely for next 24 hours, most rivers in flooded condition

Bhubaneswar: The active deep depression in Gangetic West Bengal will move west and north-west towards Jharkhand. In the next 12 hours, it will gradually weaken and turn into a depression. Due to this, rain will continue in different parts of the state.

Orange warning has been issued to Sundargarh and Keonjhar districts due to heavy to very heavy rain in 24 hours. Yellow alert has been issued for heavy rain in six districts of Mayurbhanj, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Jharsuguda and Angul districts. There is a risk of flash floods or waterlogging problems in some places due to rain.

On the other hand, due to heavy rains in North Odisha, the water level of Subarnarekha and Jalka rivers has crossed the danger signal. A danger signal has been put up on the Subarnarekha river. Similarly, near the Mathani road bridge, the water level warning sign of Jalka river has been put up. The water level of Bubhabalanga river is also increasing.

On Monday, the Special Relief Commissioner reviewed the situation in Mayurbhanj and Sundergarh, including Balasore district. In Baltimore, 10 fire teams, six ODRAF teams and one NDRF team have been kept ready.

Similarly, 12 fire brigade, seven ODRAF and one NDRF teams have been placed in Mayurbhanj. Similipal National Park authorities have also been advised to be cautious due to heavy rains. The SRC has ordered the evacuation of the people of the flooded areas to safe places. There is also a risk of landslides in hilly areas. However, the amount of rainfall will decrease in the state from tomorrow.