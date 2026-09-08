Rain in Odisha: IMD issues orange warning for five districts, yellow warning for 15 districts

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Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today predicted rainfall in Odisha and issued orange warning for five districts and yellow warning for 15 districts of the state.

According to the weather department, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 40-50 kmph) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Baleshwar, Sundaragada, Sambalpur, Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj till 8.30 AM tomorrow. For this, the weather department issued orange warnings.

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Likewise, IMD issued yellow warning for Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghapur, Kataka, Jharsuguda, Baragada, Debagada, Anugola, Dhenkanal, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khordha, Nayagada districts saying that thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur at one or two places over these districts.