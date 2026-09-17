Rain in Odisha: IMD issues orange warning for 15 districts, yellow alerts for 3 districts

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha will continue to witness rainfall for another couple of days, predicted the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and issued orange warning for 15 districts and yellow alerts for 3 districts.

In its latest bulletin, the weather department said, “The upper-air cyclonic circulation over north Thailand persisted over the same region at 0830 hrs IST of today, the 17th September, 2026 and extends upto 7.6 km above mean sea level. It is likely to emerge over the north Andaman Sea around 18th September evening and under its influence a low pressure area is likely to form over the same region around the evening of 19th September, 2026. Thereafter, it is likely to intensify gradually and move west-north-westwards towards south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts during subsequent 3-4 days.”

Under the influence of the low pressure area, several parts of the state receive rainfall for another five days. Check day-wise warning s:

Day 1 (Valid upto 8.30 AM of September 18):

ORANGE WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 40-50 kmph) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghapur, Kataka, Sundaragada, Jharsuguda, Baragada, Sambalpur, Debagada, Anugola, Dhenkanal, Kendujhar, and Mayurbhanj.

YELLOW WARNING: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Baleshwar, Kendujhar, and Mayurbhanj.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Subarnapur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamala, Nawarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khordha, Nayagada.

Light to Moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over all the districts of Odisha.

Day 2 (Valid from 8.30 AM of September 18 to 8.30 AM of September 19):

YELLOW WARNING: Heavy Rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundaragada, Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghapur, Kataka, Sundaragada, Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khordha, Nayagada.

Light to Moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over all the districts of Odisha.

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Day 3 (Valid from 8.30 AM of September 19 to 8.30 AM of September 20):

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghapur, Kataka, Sundaragada, Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khordha, Nayagada.

Light to Moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at a few places places over all the districts of Odisha.

Day 4 (Valid from 8.30 AM of September 20 to 8.30 AM of September 21):

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghapur, Kataka, Sundaragada, Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khordha, Nayagada.

Light to Moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at a few places places over all the districts of Odisha.

Day 5 (Valid from 8.30 AM of September 21 to 8.30 AM of September 22):

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghapur, Kataka, Sundaragada, Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khordha, Nayagada.

Light to Moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at many places over all the districts of Odisha.