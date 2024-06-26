Rain in Odisha for next 5 days due to cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal

Bhubaneswar: Rain in Odisha for the next five days due to the formation of a cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal. Rain will continue in the state of Odisha said the MeT.

As a result of the cyclonic circulation in Bay of Bengal, there is a possibility of heavy rain in the state from today that is June 26 to June 29. The Meteorological Department has not clarified anything about whether there will be low pressure due to the impact of the cyclone. This is the first cyclone after the monsoon hit the state. As a result, it will continue to rain for the next five days.

In the next 24 hours there is a possibility of rain and lightning in some places, especially in Ganjam, Gajapati, Sundargarh, Rayagada. Similarly, heavy to very heavy rain is likely in Sambalpur and Bargarh.

Further is is worth mentioning that, the effect of rain will be more in South Odisha on June 27. Rain is also likely in Kandhamal, Koraput, Angul, Khurda, Keonjhar districts. There may be rain in various places on June 29. Till now, 42 percent rainfall has occurred in Mayurbhanj, Bolangir, Balasore, Puri districts.

