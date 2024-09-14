Rain in Odisha as low pressure intensifies into deep depression, red warning issued

Bhubaneswar: Another depression has formed in the Bay of Bengal. The low pressure has become more intense and become a deep depression.

As a result of this, it is raining in different parts of the state. Especially in the districts of Mayurbhanj, Baleshwar, Bhadrak and Keonjhar in North Odisha. The rain started from yesterday evening and it is likely to increase further today.

Red warning issued for two districts today. Red warning has been issued to Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar. Rainfall of up to 20 cm is possible at some places.

Orange warning has been issued for four districts of Baleswar, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj and Jajpur due to heavy to very heavy rain. The District Collector has declared holiday for all schools and Anganwadi centers in Mayurbhanj district due to heavy rains.

