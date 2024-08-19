Rain in Odisha: Alert issued for 3 districts for the next 2 hours

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rain in Odisha today likely to affect some parts of as many as three districts. The alert has been issued by the local MeT office here in Bhubaneswar for the three district namely: Sundargarh, Malakangiri and Koraput within next two hours.

People have been advised to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly move to safer places. In addition to this, the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Bhubaneswar has issued yellow warning for rain with lightning over six districts of Odisha.

The yellow warning has been issued over Kandhamal, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Sonepur, Boudh and Kalahandi. Light to moderate rain/thundershower with lightning are very likely to affect some parts of Kandhamal, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Sonepur, Boudh and Kalahandi further informed that the IMD.

As many as six more people died due to lightning strikes in five districts of Odisha -Kendrapara, Balasore, Jajpur, Subarnapur, and Bhadrak on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed his deep condolences over the deaths of six people in lightning strikes and announced ex gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of the deceased. The CM also announced free medical treatment for the injured persons.

Notably, Odisha witnessed as many as ten lightning deaths on Saturday.