Heavy rain expected in Odisha from September 22 as another low pressure forms over BoB

Bhubaneswar: Yet another low pressure has occurred in Bay of Bengal and rain is expected in Odisha it will be experienced all over the state, said the latest bulletin of the MeT Department. Another low pressure is likely in the Bay of Bengal.

Reports further said, a cyclonic formation has been seen in the North Andaman and its adjacent areas today. As a result, low pressure will be created in the central Bay of Bengal by September 23. Rain will increase in the state from tomorrow. Heavy rain is likely in the entire state from September 22 to September 24. The Meteorological Center has predicted more rain in the coastal areas of Odisha.

Light to moderate rain with thundershowers at most likely to occur in most places in the evening. Heavy rain is likely at one or two places. Yellow warning has been issued to nine districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Puri, Khurda, Anugul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapada in which heavy rain is expected.

The weather department said that after the formation of low pressure, its course will be clear. It will be known in the next phase how it will affect the various districts of Odisha.

On the other hand, in the last 24 hours, there has been light to moderate rainfall in the state. While the maximum rainfall of 63.00 mm has been recorded in Koraput’s Kotpad, the state has recorded 1,003.1 mm of rain since June 1. There is still deficit rainfall in Odisha. 1091.1 mm rainfall should be normal.

So far, one district has recorded more than normal rainfall, 19 districts have recorded normal rainfall and 10 districts have recorded below normal rainfall.

