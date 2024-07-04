Rain drenched Rath Yatra likely this year, as heavy showers expected from July 7 in Odisha

Bhubaneswar/Puri: A rain drenched Rath Yatra is likely this year, as heavy showers have been expected from July 7 in Odisha, said reports on Thursday. There will be heavy rains in various districts of Odisha said the recent weather bulletin.

On July 7, the famous Rath Yatra of Puri will be held. This year, there will be two days Rath pulling. The Nabajouban Darshan, Netroutsav and Rath Yatra shall be observed on one day. The challenge is to accomplish this objectively. However, many important decisions have been taken to make the journey orderly and systematic.

On the other hand, heavy rain has been predicted. It is clear from the weather reports that, on July 7 that is on the day of Rath Yatra, a low pressure may be formed in the Bay of Bengal. As a result, there will be heavy rain in South Odisha. Yellow warning has been given to Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur and Bargarh for heavy rain today.

Heavy rain will occur in some districts on July 6 and July 7. Bhubaneswar Meteorological Center has predicted this. A cyclone is active over Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, while a cyclone is active over North Bangladesh and adjoining areas.

As a result of this, rain will continue in Odisha for the next five days. There will be light rain in the state till July 17. The State has recorded 25 percent deficient rainfall since June 1. Normal rain has been seen in 12 districts, moderate in 16 districts, high and low rainfall has been recorded in one district each.