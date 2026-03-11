Rain alert issued for 4 Odisha districts, lightning, and thundershowers likely in next 24 hours

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: A rain alert has been issued for 4 Odisha districts as a low-pressure area remains active over South Jharkhand, North Chhattisgarh, and Interior Odisha. Under its influence, lightning and thundershowers are likely to occur in some areas of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, and Bhadrak districts in the next 24 hours. A yellow warning has been issued for these 4 districts.

Light to moderate rain is likely to occur in some places in North Odisha and Interior Odisha till 8:30 am on the 16th. Meanwhile, the heat has already become unbearable, with temperatures increasing across the state. Jharsuguda is nearing 40 degrees, with a temperature of 39.2 degrees recorded in the last 24 hours. However, the temperature in coastal Odisha hasn’t increased much.

According to the weather center, temperatures will rise by 2 to 3 degrees in the next 2 days. The weather will remain dry in the state for the next five days.