Rain Alert in Odisha! Well-Marked Low Pressure to Bring Heavy Showers till 5th Sept

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Rain continues across Odisha under the influence of a low-pressure system. The Meteorological Department has predicted rainfall in half of the state even today.

According to IMD, a well-marked low-pressure area is active over Gangetic West Bengal, north coastal Odisha, Jharkhand and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal. It is likely to move west-northwestwards across north Odisha and Jharkhand during the next 48 hours.

For today, heavy to very heavy rain is likely at one or two places in Sundargarh, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts. Orange warning has been issued for these three districts. Similarly, heavy rainfall is expected in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul and Subarnapur districts. Yellow warning has been issued for these eight districts.

Advertisement

The department has said that rainfall activity will continue at some places till September 5th due to this system.

Watch the video here: