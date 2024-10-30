Railways to run special train from Bhubaneswar to Visakhapatnam, check details

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Railways has decided to run Jan Sadharan (unreserved) Special train from Bhubaneswar to Visakhapatnam to accommodate and facilitate the passengers with special focus during puja rush.

Keeping in view the demands from passengers and to facilitate the passengers of outlaying areas between Bhubaneswar and Visakhapatnam, Ministry of Railways has decided to run a Jan Sadharan Special Trains between Bhubaneswar and Visakhapatnam from 29th October to 15th November 2024.

08536 Visakhapatnam-Bhubaneswar Jan Sadharan Special train will leave Visakhapatnam at 1200hrs and will arrive at Bhubaneswar at 1945hrs via Vizianagaram and Brahmapur. In the return direction, 08535 Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam Jan Sadharan Special train will leave Bhubaneswar at 2230hrs and will arrive at Visakhapatnam at 0845hrs.

This train between Bhubaneswar and Visakhapatnam will halt at Khurda Road, Balugaon, Chhatrapur, Brahmapur, Ichhapuram, Sompeta, Palasa, Naupada, Srikakulam Road, Ponduru, Chipurupalli, Vizianagaram, Kottavalasa and Simhachalam.

This LHB Rake has been provided to run this Special train between Bhubaneswar and Visakhapatnam and this train will facilitate passengers between Bhubaneswar and Visakhapatnam areas for their movements so that, they will get benefit to access their journey during Puja, avoiding rush in regular trains running in this route.

Also Read: Eastern Railway Runs 50 Special Trains During Diwali And Chhath Puja