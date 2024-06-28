Railways to run 315 special trains during Puri Rath Yatra 2024

Bhubaneswar: The Indian railways has decided to run 315 special trains during the world famous Puri Rath Yatra 2024 to help devotees travel. This was informed by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Vaishnaw informed about the decision of his ministry following a meeting with Odisha Chief Minister and two Deputy Chief Ministers today.

During the meeting several issues pertaining to the annual Rath Yatra and Railways contribution for it was discussed. The meeting decided to run 315 special trains to and from Puri which will cover almost all areas.

The Railway Minister also informed that a huge tent will be put up near the station where 15,000 passengers can be accommodated.

This year, Special Trains have been planned from Badampahad, Rourkela, Baleswar, Sonepur and Daspalla apart from Special trains from Junagarh Road, Sambalpur, Kendujhargarh, Paradeep, Bhadrak, Angul, Gunupur, Bangiriposi on Gundicha Yatra.

Apart from, Special Trains have also been planned for Sandhya Darshan, Bahuda Yatra and Suna Vesha. This year, ECoR has also planned to run Special rains for Adharapana Festival of Rath Yatra. These apart, ECoR assured to run more Special Trains in view of rush and demands from devotees. Expecting the gathering of more devotees during the above festival days, Railways have assured to run more Special Trains in view of rush and demands from devotees.

For the convenience of the passengers, East Coast Railway has taken necessary steps to provide reserved Class Accommodation in some of the long distance Special Trains during the festival period.

The Railway Minister emphasized the importance of improving passenger amenities and facilities during the Rath Yatra period and advised ECoR for provision of better convenience and benefits for the pilgrims and devotees.

Keeping in view the commitment of Railway Minister for providing all facilities to the devotees, ECoR has taken initiatives for crowd management, Train Information System/Enquiry Counters, Video Walls Display, Additional Ticket Booking Counters and Mobile Ticket Counters, Pilgrim Waiting Area/Shed to accommodate 15 thousand pilgrims, Security Arrangements, Catering & Hospitality, Medical Facilities & Ambulance, as well as the provision of power supply, water supply, cleanliness, security, drinking water, and sufficient toilets for the convenience of passengers, especially pilgrims.

East Coast Railway General Manager Parmeshwar Funkwal inspected the Rath Yatra arrangement at Puri Railway Station and took stock of facilities being provided to the pilgrims. He also instructed the concerned officials to complete the Rath Yatra arrangements and facilities much before the schedule period of Rath Yatra.

Notably, the Rath Yatra this year will be held on July 7 along with the ‘Nabajouban Darshan’ and ‘Netra Utsav.’ It is a rare convergence of the Holy Trinity which was witnessed in 1971 and 1909.

