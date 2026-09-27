Railways cancels these trains, short-terminates and short-originates expresses

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Bhubaneswar: Alert for train passengers! The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has reportedly cancelled a number of trains in view of landslides following heavy rainfall.

The ECoR, in its X handle, informed that in view of landslide between Maligura-Chhatariput Stations of Rayagada Division, the following trains have been cancelled for two days i.e on September 28 and 29:

58502: Kirandul – Visakhapatnam Passenger

58501: Visakhapatnam Kirandul Passenger

18516: Kirandul Visakhapatnam Express

18515: Visakhapatnam Kirandul Express

18108: Jagdalpur – Rourkela Express

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Likewise, the Rourkelajagdalpur Express (18107) also has been cancelled for September 27 and 28.

Likewise, the following trains either short terminated or short originated in view of landslide between Maligura-Chhatariput Stations of Rayagada Division:

18005 Howrah Jagdalpur Express short terminated at Koraput on September 26 and September 27

18006 Jagdalpur Howrah Express short originated at ex-Koraput on September 28 and September 29.

18447 Bhubaneswar Jagdalpur Express short terminated at Koraput on September 27 and 28.

18448 Jagdalpur Bhubaneswar Express short originated ex-Koraput on September 28 and 29.