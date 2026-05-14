Railway Ministry approves new express train service between Puri and Koraput via Sambalpur

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Bhubaneswar: In what can be considered as a good news for the people of Odisha, especially the residence of Puri, Koraput and Sambalpur, the Railway Ministry has approved new express train service between Puri and Koraput via Sambalpur.

According to reports, the railways has approved Train No. 18407 from Puri to Koraput via Sambalpur and Train No. 18408 from Koraput to Puri via Sambalpur.

While Train No. 18407 from Puri to Koraput via Sambalpur will run on every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday, Train No. 18408 from Koraput to Puri via Sambalpur will run on Monday, Thursday and Saturday.

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Both the trains will have 19 stoppages – Khordha Road, Bhubaneswar, Naraj-Marthapur, Dhenkanal, Talcher Road, Angul, Boinda, Redhakhol, Sambalpur, Bargarh Road, Balangir, Titilagarh, Kesinga, Muniguda, Rayagada, Tikiri, Laxmipur Road, Kikiriguma and Damanjodi.

This train services is expected to increase connectivity between East, West and South Odisha and make travel easier for pilgrims and general passengers.

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