Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw approves regularization of three special trains in Odisha

New Delhi: In what can be considered as a piece of great and happy news for the people of Odisha on the eve of Holi festival, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw approved the regularization of as many as three special trains in Odisha.

The three special trains which Vaishnaw approved for regularization are Shalimar – Bhanjpur Special as Shalimar – Bhanjpur Express, Charlapalli – Shalimar Special as Chartapalli – Shalimar Amrit Bharat Express, and Bhanjpur – Puri Special as Bhanjpur – Puri Express.

Check details about the trains:

08007/08008 Shalimar – Bhanjpur Special as 18015/18016 Shalimar – Bhanjpur Express via Jaleswar, Basta, Rupsa, Jugpura, Betnoti, Krishnachandrapur, Jamsole and Baripada.

07225107226 Charlapalli – Shalimar Special as 17065/17066 Chartapalli – Shalimar Amrit Bharat Express via Brahmapur, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Jajpur Keonjhar Road, Bhadrak and Balasore.

08011/08012 Bhanjpur – Puri Special as train no. 18017/18018 Bhanjpur – Puri Express