Raids on Khaja shops near Puri Srimandir over hygiene concerns, shopkeepers fined

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Puri: A joint team of the Food and Supplies Department and police have launched a crackdown on khaja shops and khaja-making units located near the Srimandir in Puri.

The raids were carried out following complaints that khaja, a popular sweet purchased by devotees visiting the Srimandir, was allegedly being prepared under unhygienic conditions.

During the inspections, officials checked the quality and preparation process of khaja at several shops and manufacturing units. The use of domestic LPG cylinders was also detected at some establishments. Officials seized such cylinders in accordance with the law.

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Authorities also found khaja products that were allegedly prepared in unhygienic conditions. The products were destroyed on the spot, while fines were imposed on shopkeepers found violating the prescribed norms.

The ongoing enforcement drive is aimed at safeguarding the health and interests of devotees and the general public who purchase khaja as a traditional food item.

Officials said inspections would continue to ensure compliance with food safety and other applicable regulations.

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