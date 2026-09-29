Raids conducted at Khaja manufacturing units in Puri; Five shops sealed

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Puri: At least five Kahaja manufacturing units were sealed in Odisha’s Puri district following raids at various shops in the city near the Jagannath temple on Tuesday.

The raid was conducted by Food Food Safety Unit, Civil Supplies Department, Municipality office, and Puri Police. A team comprising police personnel and officials from the Food and Supplies Department has been conducting these raids since this morning.

Following repeated complaints of Khaja being prepared in an unhygienic environment and using substandard ingredients, the Food Safety Unit conducted a series of raids at various Kahaja shops around the city.

During the raid, some establishments were found using low-quality ingredients, maintaining unhygienic preparation surfaces, overpricing items, short-weighing packages, and illegally using domestic LPG cylinders for commercial manufacturing.

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The five shops have also been fined following the raid.

Sources revealed that the team also seized around 4 quintals of Kahaja prepared under unhygienic conditions and domestic LPG cylinders from the shops.

The Puri City DSP stated that such raids will continue in the future.