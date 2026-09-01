Raid on illegal stone quarry unit in Boudh, huge quantity of explosives seized

Advertisement

Boudh: A joint team of police and Harbhanga Tehsil carried out raid on an illegal stone quarry in Kharbhuin village of Boudh district and have seized huge amount of explosives.

The operation was conducted while stone cutting activities were reportedly underway at the site.

Acting on a tip-off, the Harabhanga Tehsil administration conducted a raid in the area comprising Khata No. 2 and Plot No. 50 of Kharabhuin Mouza.

The Harabhanga Additional Tehsildar Sandeep Dhal and personnel from the Harabhanga Police Station participated in the operation.

Advertisement

During the surprise crackdown, authorities seized huge amount of explosives that were being used for quarrying operations.

According to the villagers’ allegations, this stone quarry had been operating illegally for a long time without environmental clearance. The villagers have also expressed dissatisfaction over illegal stone blasting being carried out throughout the night in close proximity to the human settlement.

The Additional Tehsildar stated that the raid was conducted today based on complaints from local residents and under the instructions of senior officials.

The officials stated that further inquiry is being carried out following the seizure, and additional action would be taken based on the findings of the investigation.