Raid in Unit-1 haat of Bhubaneswar for alleged black marketeering of potato and onion

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: A raid has been conducted by BMC and supplies department in Unit-1 haat of Bhubaneswar to check for black marketeering of potato and onion on Tuesday, said reports.

According to reports, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare (FS&CW) Department of Odisha conducted a joint raid in Unit-1 haat.

The godowns in which potatoes are stored were seen to be almost empty. On the other hand, the food supply minister said that the situation will be normal soon. Strict action will be taken against black marketers, he had promised while interacting with media earlier this week.

Odisha government has decided to import potatoes in trains from Uttar Pradesh, informed State Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra on August 18 (Sunday).

While speaking to the media persons, Patra said that as the West Bengal Government has stopped supply of the essential tuber to the State despite repeated requests, the government has decided to get potatoes in trains from Uttar Pradesh. A discussion in this regard was also being held with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, he added.

It is to be noted here that the potato crisis in Odisha has been going for the past several days after West Bengal government stopped the supply of the tuber to the state. Due to shortage of potatoes, the prices had risen to Rs 60 to Rs 70 per kg in Odisha. Later, the State government imported potato from Uttar Pradesh to meet the people’s need. However, the price continued to be high.

On the other hand, there is dissatisfaction among consumers regarding potato prices. Potato price in Odisha seems to be burning a hole in the pocket of consumers, as this vegetable occupies a pivotal place in most kitchens. The consumers have expressed their utter dismay on the skyrocketing prices of common household vegetables also, especially potatoes.

The people whose earning is below the income threshold and the middle class families have been badly affected due to rising cost of living.