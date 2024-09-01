Rahul Karna takes charge as Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax of Odisha

By Subadh Nayak
Rahul Karna Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Senior Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Rahul Karna today took charge as the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax of Odisha.

Before coming to Odisha, the 1989 batch IRS officer had was working as the Director General of Income Tax (Investigation) of Bihar-Jharkhand. Prior to this, he was in deputation with the Bank of India in Mumbai.

Rahul Karna, who is a famous officer in the Income Tax department for his diligent and sincere work, has been appreciated by one and all.

Also Read: Odisha Chief Secretary visits Kalinga Stadium Sports Complex, holds discussions with athletes and coaches

Advertisement

You might also like

Jharpada Jail Under Trial Prisoner hospitalized after being attacked by Gangster…

Odisha Chief Secretary visits Kalinga Stadium Sports Complex, holds discussions with…

Chikiti hooch tragedy: One more succumbs, death toll mounts to 4

Man arrested for marrying woman with fake Police Inspector identity

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.