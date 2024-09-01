Rahul Karna takes charge as Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Senior Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Rahul Karna today took charge as the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax of Odisha.

Before coming to Odisha, the 1989 batch IRS officer had was working as the Director General of Income Tax (Investigation) of Bihar-Jharkhand. Prior to this, he was in deputation with the Bank of India in Mumbai.

Rahul Karna, who is a famous officer in the Income Tax department for his diligent and sincere work, has been appreciated by one and all.