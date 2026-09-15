Rahul Gandhi likely to visit Odisha to attend ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ event in October: OPCC President

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Bhubaneswar: Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi likely to visit Odisha in October to attend ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ programme, informed Pradesh Congress Committee President (PCC) Bhakta Charan Das today.

While addressing a press conference today, the OPCC President said, “The party has sent a proposal to organize the ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ programme in Bhubaneswar in October as it is being held in other places of the country. We have also requested for Rahul Gandhi’s presence in the event, which will focus on issues concerning Gen-Z.”

“While the exact venue for the ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ event is yet to be finalized, around 20,000 youths are expected to participate the programme,” he added.

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Das further said that in view of the upcoming panchayat elections in the state, the party will hold a series of marathon programmes in coming days.

Besides, a padayatra of the party workers will be launched from Nabarangapur on October 2 and it will be monitored by committees, he mentioned adding that senior party leaders and MPs Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi and Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar will visit Odisha between January and February as part of the party’s campaign push, the OPCC President said.