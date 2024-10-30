Ragging in MKCG College: Disciplinary action to be taken

Berhampur (Ganjam): The raging incident in Berhampur MKCG Medical College shall be dealt with strongly. Disciplinary action will be taken against those involved.

According to reports, as many as five fourth year students have been implicated for ragging. Yesterday, a second year student and his guardian had filed a written complaint with the dean about ragging. There is a written complaint against five fourth year students for ragging.

Two more students have complained to the NMC that the senior students raged the second year student. There will be a meeting of 13-member anti-ragging committee today at 4:30 pm. After the meeting, the students who are found to have raged against them will be expelled from the medical campus for 6 months.

In the meeting, students who are victims of ragging and their parents will be present. Berhampur MKCG Medical College Dean Dr. Suchitra Das informed.