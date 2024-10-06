Ragging case in Berhampur University: 4 students rusticated from hostel

Berhampur: The authorities of the Berhampur Univeristy in Ganjam district have rusticated four students from hostel in connection to ragging of first year student by their seniors during introduction programme.

The University have taken action against seventeen students, of which four students have been rusticated from the hostel and they have been asked to evacuate the hostel campus within a week. The other thirteen students have been asked to pay a fine of Rs 1,000 and submit a written undertaking.

On September 21, a group of second year seniors entered the hostel of first year students and asked them to sing and dance throughout the night.

Later, some students of the first year filed a complaint with the anti-ragging cell of the UGC. Following the complaint, the vice-chancellor directed the 12-member anti-ragging squad to investigate into the matter and submit a report at the earliest.

Meanwhile, the squad members checked the CCTV cameras installed in the hostel and identified the accused students.