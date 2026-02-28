Ragging at PM SHRI Government High School! Seniors harass juniors

Advertisement

Baripada: In a shocking incident, some junior students of PM SHRI Government High School in Khunta of Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district were allegedly subjected to ragging by their seniors sparking outrage among parents and locals.

The matter of ragging at the government school came to the light after a video of the incident went viral in the locality. In the viral video, three Class VII students can be seen kneeling for a prolonged period in the hostel of SHRI Government High School.

In the video, the Class VII students claimed that they were harassed by Class XI students just for playing behind the hostel building.

After identifying their children from the viral video, parents of the Class VII students rushed to the hostel and inquired about the matter. They were informed that not just their children, but nearly eight to nine students were subjected to similar punishment and physical assault on regular basis.

The viral video triggered anger among guardians, who expressed concern over lack of supervision apart from demanding strict action after a thorough inquiry. Besides, they urged the concerned authorities to ensure safety of all the students on the premises of the hostel.