Ragging at MKCG in Berhampur! Students keep mum, parents file complaint

Berhampur: Parents of several second-year MBBS students of MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur have brought a serious allegation of ragging and filed a complaint with the National Medical Council (NMC) in this regard.

Hostels of the first-year students were reportedly changed following their promotion to the second-year. They were shifted from the cabin club and were lodged in Hostel No-1, Hostel No-3 and Hostel No-4. However, some of their parents claimed that they were allegedly ragged by their seniors.

The seniors allegedly physically attacked the juniors students and mentally tortured them by using slangs to scold them. Besides, they also allegedly forced them to dance and sing infront of everyone in the hostel rooms.

The matter came to the light only after parents of three victim students filed complaint with the anti-ragging cell of MKCG and the National Medical Council (NMC). Based on which, the NMC issued a letter to MKCG Dean Professor Dr. Suchitra Das.

Soon after getting the letter, Das held a meeting with the second-year students. However, none of them neither took anyone’s name nor spoke about the means of ragging. However, she assured to conduct a probe into the matter saying as it is a serious allegation, an investigation will be initiated and students who will be found guilty will be rusticated from the college.

“I got the allegations of ragging not directly from the students but from the anti-ragging cell and NMC cell. Parents of some of the students have alleged that their children are subjected to ragging. I called the students for a meeting. But none of them are speaking about ragging or taking anyone’s name. Therefore, I have directed the wardens to make surprise visits to the hostels between 12 AM and 5 AM every day. This apart, I have also have called for a meeting of the anti-ragging squad including the police,” the Dean said.

“If we get the proof of any students’ involvement in such ragging incident, they will be rusticated from the college,” she added.