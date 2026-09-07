Ragging Alleged at Rayagada School Hostel, Senior Students Accused of Assaulting Junior

Advertisement

Rayagada: Another alleged ragging incident has been reported from a school hostel in Rayagada district of Odisha, with a senior student accused of physically assaulting a junior.

The incident reportedly took place at Penta PM SHRI Government High School in Rayagada district. The matter came to light after a video related to the alleged incident went viral. Local residents reportedly informed the family of the victim after seeing the video.

The video purportedly shows a Class VI student narrating about the ordeal. The senior students are also alleged to have forced the juniors to wash clothes and utensils and subjected them to further physical and humiliating treatment.

The victim reportedly sustained an injury to his left hand following the alleged assault.

Locals have alleged that attempts were being made to suppress the incident at the school level. They subsequently informed the victim’s family about the alleged harassment.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, no official reaction from the school authorities has been received so far regarding the allegations.

With similar incidents reportedly being reported from different schools in Rayagada district, concerns have been raised over the safety and security of students in school hostels and the need for stricter monitoring and preventive measures.

Watch the video here: