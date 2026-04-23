Ragging allegation surfaces at VSSUT, 4 seniors penalised

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Sambalpur: A fresh ragging incident has been reported at Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology in Sambalpur, raising concerns over campus safety. The complaint involves a Mechanical Engineering student who was allegedly harassed by four senior students.

Following an investigation by the university’s anti-ragging cell and a fact-finding team, authorities imposed monetary penalties on the accused. One senior student has been fined ₹10,000, while the remaining three have been fined ₹5,000 each.

According to reports, the incident took place when a group of senior students were verbally abusing a junior. Another junior student attempted to record the incident on video, which reportedly angered the seniors. The accused then allegedly assaulted the student who was filming.

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University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Deepak Sahu confirmed the action taken against the students, stating that strict measures were enforced after the findings of the inquiry.

The incident has once again highlighted the issue of ragging in educational institutions, despite strict regulations and preventive measures in place.