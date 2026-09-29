Ragging Allegation surfaces at Ravenshaw University in Cuttack

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Cuttack: A ragging allegation has surfaced at Ravenshaw University in Cuttack of Odisha on Tuesday over a mobile game.

As per reports, Manoranjan Majhi, a +3 second-year student residing at Jagannath Hostel, has alleged that he was ragged by some +3 third-year students of the same hostel.

According to the complaint, Manoranjan had opposed the seniors for cheating during an online mobile game. Angered by this, the senior students allegedly called him to their hostel room and subjected him to mental and physical harassment.

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In this regard, Manoranjan has lodged a complaint with the Anti-Ragging Cell and has also mailed the Registrar and Chief Warden of Ravenshaw University.

While a response from the university authorities is yet to be received in this matter, sources said the authorities will hold a meeting regarding the allegation this evening.