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Bhubaneswar: Rabi Swain, Producer of Odia film ‘Ki Heba Shua Poshile’, passes away. He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar. His death has cast a shadow of grief in the film world.

Born on June 13, 1951, Ravi Swain has created a special identity in the Odia film world. He was reportedly suffering from liver cirrhosis for a long time.

Rabi Swain has a number of hit Odia films to his credit as producer.

Some of the popular films he produced are: ‘Zorjaar Mulak Tar’, ‘Ki Heba Shua Poshile’, ‘Panjuri Bhitare Shaari’ and ‘Udandi Sita’.

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He was not only a successful film producer, but also was an industrialist and a visionary educationist. He has played a prominent role in the development of education in Pipili area by establishing many educational institutions. He is the Founder of Kshetra Mohan Memorial Trust. Similarly, he has also founded the Om Shanti +2 Science College and Kshetramohan ITC and Daitari ITC.

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