Rabi paddy procurement: Odisha CM hold meeting with MLAs from Sambalpur and Bargarh districts

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today held a high-level meeting with the MLAs of Samalpur and Bargarh districts at Lok Seva Bhawan regarding procurement of rabi paddy

During the meeting, which discussed in detail about the mandi infrastructure, token issuance, and paddy procurement by millers, the Chief Minister said that the government’s process is underway to procure paddy from farmers from all parts of the state. Special focus has been placed on ensuring that farmers do not face any problems and millers harvest paddy on time.

District Collectors have been directed to provide all facilities to the farmers and the Chief Minister said that whatever problems the farmers are facing will definitely be resolved.

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Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra, Chief Secretary Anu Garg, Additional Chief Secretary to CM Shashwat Mishra, Principal Secretary of the department Sanjay Singh along with Sambalpur MLA Jaynarayan Mishra, Bargarh MLA Ashwini Kumar Sadangi, Atabira MLA Nihar Ranjan Mahananda, and Bijepur MLA Sanat Kumar Gartia attended the meeting.

The legislator also shared ground-level feedback and suggestions to improve the procurement process in their respective constituencies.

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