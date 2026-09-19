Question Paper Leak Again: UG English Paper Leaked At Vikram Dev University, Exam Cancelled

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Koraput: Another question paper leak has been reported from Vikram Dev University in Koraput of Odisha.

The English question paper of UG Second Year, Second Semester was allegedly leaked.

The English examination was scheduled for today at 2 PM. However, at around 11 AM, the college authorities came to know that the university question paper had been leaked.

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Immediately after discussion with the Vice-Chancellor, the examination was cancelled.

The Controller of Examinations of Vikram Dev University has filed a written complaint with the District Cyber Police in this regard.

Due to this, the examination has been cancelled in about 52 examination centres under the university.