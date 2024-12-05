Queen of Millets Raimati Gheuria honoured with honorary doctorate by President Murmu

Bhubaneswar: There was a day when Raimati Gheuria, a tribal woman of unassuming village of Nuaguda in Koraput district, used to work as a daily labourer to feed her family members. However, with her hard work to preserve and promote traditional grains and educating numerous women for the same, she changed things gradually and has now created a new identity for herself in the society which is why she is called as the ‘Mandia Rani’ (Queen of Millets) in Odisha. She was even invited to the G20 Summit as a special guest to commemorate the International Year of Millets.

For her significant contributions to agriculture, President Droupadi Murmu today conferred Gheuria with an honorary doctorate during the 40th Convocation of the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) in Bhubaneswar. With this she has proven that education is not mandatory to become successful in life. All what one needs is the dedication to work hard to excel in anything he/she is doing.

Gheuria, who has conserved 72 traditional rice varieties and 30 millet types, narrates her story of struggle while speaking to Kalinga TV.

We have been eating millets from generation to generation. For us millet is such an important food that we cannot survive without it and initially I faced a lot of challenges to preserve and promote them as I was unaware of the importance and qualities of millet. However, M. S. Swaminathan sir (India’s noted agronomist and agricultural scientist) who had a very good collaboration with me, taught me like parents about each and everything of millet. Arabinda sir (Arabinda K Padhee, the principal secretary of agriculture department of Odisha) also has helped me a lot and encouraging to proceed ahead.

Speaking about her participation in the G20 submit, Raimati said, “I got the opportunity to speak a few words at the G20 submit. There I spoke how we, the tribals, use millet. I also spoke about our culture and tradition including our dress in the global event. I was very happy and felt proud for that.”

“I hold discussions with the farmers. I meet them regularly to educate them and provide trainings about millet at the agricultural school I have opened in my village with the help of our villagers,” she added.

“Earlier millets were considered to be the food of poor people. But now it has reached the global market and used by people of all sections of the society. For this I am extremely delighted,” she said.

It is to be noted here that Ghiuria was honoured at the Times Network Amazing Indians Awards 2024 by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju earlier this year.