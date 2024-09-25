Quality check of Ghee used in Puri Jagannath Temple to be conducted: Collector

Puri: Amid the Tirupati Laddu row, the administration has decided to conduct a quality check of the ghee used in Puri Jagannath Temple, informed Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) administrator (development) Debabrata Sahoo.

Meanwhile, Puri District Collector Siddharth Shankar Swain said that quality of the ghee used for preparing the Mahaprasad will be checked and if the quality turns out to be of poor, exemplary action will be taken against those who use it.

“The demand for the quality of the ghee used in the Srimandir started following the Tirupati Laddu controversy. Ghee is used for cooking Kotha Bhoga and Baradi Bhoga. Though there is no any allegation of any adulteration of the ghee, but we will conduct the test to ascertain the quality,” said the Collector.

“Besides, we will have discussion with the Odisha State Cooperative Milk Producers Federation (OMFED) and concerned servitors to maintain the standard of the ghee,” he added.

On the other hand, Narayan Mahasuara, a member of the Suara Mahasuara Nijog of the temple, claimed that there is no any adulteration in the ghee used in the 12th century shrine. “Someone has given the proposal to check the quality of the ghee used in the Srimandir due to the ongoing controversy over the Tirupati Laddu row. But there is no such thing happening here as the gee is provided by the Odisha government,” he said.