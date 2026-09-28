Python spotted on Vani Vihar Overbridge in Bhubaneswar, watch

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Bhubaneswar: A python was spotted on the Vani Vihar-Acharya Vihar overbridge in Bhubaneswar on broad daylight this afternoon triggering fear among the commuters as well as sparking widespread speculation of its smuggling.

Upon seeing the python moving along the stretch between Acharya Vihar and Vani Vihar overbridge, one of commuters named Smruti Singh alerted the Snake Helpline and requested to rescue it.

Acting on Singh’s information, Snake Helpline member Ashish Behera arrived at the scene and safely rescued the python, which is assumed to be 5-6 feet long.

In his reaction, Singh said, “I noticed the python about 200 metre away while going towards Acharya Vihar. The snake was moving on the roadside slowly and fortunately it was not run over by any vehicle. After I dialled the Snake Helpline number, snake rescuer Ashish Behera arrived and safely rescued it.”

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Meanwhile, the finding of the python on one of the busiest overbridges of the State Capital City has raised significant questions like how did the snake get there and did it fall from a vehicle during smuggling?

Ashish Behera also said that pythons are very expensive and given the circumstances it was being smuggled but fortunately fell from the unknown vehicle.